Gov. Zulum pays April Salary to Workers, Pensioners Ahead of Ramadan Fast

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagama Umara Zulum has paid April salary and pension to workers and pensioners ahead of the Ramadan Fast which is expected to commence on Friday, 24 th April 2020.

This was contained in statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications and Public Relations, Malam Isa Umar Gusau yesterday, noting that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum directed that payments be made to enable Muslims make early preparations for the Ramadan fast.

The statement added that the rsalary and pension payments were also meant to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the state as a result of the Covid-19 disease.

It further stated that the approval of the payments was in line with Governor Zulum’s position that release of salaries and pension does not amount to government achievement, but settlement of debt owed workers by the government as part of the contract, agreement between the workers and government.

Recall that the Governor had in December 2019, released salaries and pensions by 16th of the month to enable Christians prepare early for the Christmas festival.

“Although Governor Zulum normally pay salaries and pensions on 26th of every month, he gives earlier approvals ahead of special occasions, especially religious festivities.

“The Governor wishes Muslims a peaceful and rewarding Ramadan fast, while urging all citizens in Borno state to continue to observe safe distancing and regular hand washing among other measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19."