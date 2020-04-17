Oyetola cautions private hospitals in Osun not to attempt treatment COVID-19  

Listen to article

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has cautioned private hospitals in the State not to attempt treatment of suspected or confirmed Coronavirus patients.

Oyetola said the State government has accredited health facilities with required personnel to treat suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in the State.

The governor said attempt to treat COVID-19 patients in private facilities would only open the State to community infections and negate all the sacrifices people of Osun had made so far.

In a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice by the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, in Osogbo, the governor said non-adherence to the directive would attract prosecution by the State Government.

According to him "The State Government of Osun has reiterated that private hospitals across the State are NOT ALLOWED to treat COVID-19 patients, whether suspected or confirmed.

"The State has recognised, accredited and adequate Government facilities with the required personnel to take care of patients, whether suspected or confirmed, at its Isolation and Care Centres. Testing and treatment are free in all government facilities," she said.