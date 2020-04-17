April 17:    The Word is Near You

Listen to article

The apostle Paul wrote, “But the righteousness that is by faith says,… “The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart”’ (Romans 10:6, 8). This passage refers to “the word of faith” (V. 8). Where is that word? It “Is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart.” The word of faith is close to us; it dwells in our hearts, and we speak it from our mouths. The word “near” also has to do with what we listen to. When you turn to the communication media, look for words of faith-that is, words that create the raw material for your belief are near you. As you pay attention to words of faith you have abundance of it to use to bless, instruct, advise, and call things that are not seen to being and glorify your Father who is heaven.

The same thing is true when people talk to you. What they say goes into your ears, which are the gateway to your heart, and “out of the overflow of the heart the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34). Your words reflect what is in your heart, and what you believe. Again, you will likely receive what you say because God has given you the same ability He possesses – creative expression through your words. Just as God created His world with His words, you create your world with your words. Every word is a word of faith and very powerful. This is a crucial truth for us to remember.

Faith is active belief in God’s Word. It is belief combined with expectation and action. Note: God has given you the authority to speak reality from your thoughts into being and into action. Clean your mind of bad and negative thoughts and fill it with God’s Word then speak them with power and confidence. God’s Word is the only truth there is and which can be spoken at any time. Let your faith be your belief in action.

Let’s pray: Father God, please open my heart to your word. I want the word that is near me to be from you, a word full of faith and truth. Help me to hear and act on Your Word. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Samuel 1-2; Luke 14: 1-24

Words of Faith are Pleasant and Sweet to the Soul.