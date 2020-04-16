Nigerian Government Choses Two Airlines To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians

Listen to article

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has revealed that two airlines have been selected to bring back Nigerians stranded in various countries around the globe.

He stated this during the daily press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday.

He said: “Because of the high numbers, and limited mandatory-isolation spaces in Nigeria, the evacuations will be done in batches.

“We‘ve received all the numbers from our various embassies around the world. We‘ve selected two airlines that‘ll be responsible for fetching them.

“Numbers are high and we don’t have isolation spaces for everyone at the same time. So we‘ll have to stagger the repatriation.”

Recall that the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) had initiated its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant and emergency call lines for efficient communication with citizens abroad.