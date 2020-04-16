Coronavirus: Lagos Discharges 5 More Patients

Listen to article

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced discharge of another 5 patients from the isolation facilities within his State. The governor said those discharged included three female and two male.

In a statement of his twitter handle, the governor said:

"Dear Lagosians, Today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society. They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19 ".

"This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities. I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene." #StayHome #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility