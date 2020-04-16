Onwa Enugwu-Ukwu Supports Anambra State Covid-19 Fund with N2million

Listen to article

The Chairman Rotech Enegry Services Limited, Chief Augustine Oguejiofor, Onwa Enugwu-U kwu na Umunri, has donated the sum of N2million (Two Million Naira) to support the Anambra State Covid-19 Fund.

The cheque donation was made by Hon Chiejina Obieze, representative of Chief Oguejiofor, at a brief presentation ceremony held on 16th April 2020 at Government House, Awka.

Chief Ogueijiofor said that he is happy to associate with the Governor's call for support in this period of crisis. He also commended the Governor for the transparent and proactive management of the Coronavirus pandemic fallouts in the state, and for ensuring that palliatives are promptly provided for the aged in communities across Anambra State. He also expressed hope that the Governor would continue to enjoy the support of Ndi Anambra in this very trying times.

Receiving the donation, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, thanked Chief Oguejiofor for his benevolence, and assured that the money would be deployed judiciously. He explained that the process of treating Coronavirus is expensive and that the money will be duly channelled towards the State Government's efforts in offering the best medication to the victims the state might record.