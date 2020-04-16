Delta Records Fourth Coronavirus Case

Listen to article

Barely 24 hours after a two week extension and a curfew imposed on Deltans to contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced a fourth coronavirus case.

The state governor said they are working tirelessly to ensure that the epidemic does not spread.

According to him, with three confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Delta State, we are working round-the-clock to curb the spread of the virus.

He justified his 14 days extension order and the 7:0pm till 7:00am curfew, "This is why, I announced a two-week extension of the stay-at-home order, as well as a 7pm to 7am curfew".

He reassured Deltans that face masks would be shared next week in line with best practices.

Said he: "In-line with the recommendations of global health experts, at the end of this week, we will begin the process of distributing free face masks across Delta State.

Okowa, also revealed that food items would be released to low income Deltans to help mitigate the effect of the shutdown.

"Additionally, I informed our citizens and residents that we are also working to fast-track the distribution of food items to low-income families and communities to cushion the effect of the lockdown", Okowa added.