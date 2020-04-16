3 hours ago | Health
Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 34 New Cases As Toll Hits 407
Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths #TakeResponsibility
As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 : 19 + FCT
Lagos- 232
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Kano- 16
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1