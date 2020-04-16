Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 34 New Cases As Toll Hits 407

Listen to article

Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths #TakeResponsibility

As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 : 19 + FCT

Lagos- 232

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Kano- 16

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

