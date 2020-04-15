NSCDC arrests operative for allegedly killing Commercial Bus driver in Abia

Listen to article

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has condemned the killing of a commercial bus driver in Aba, Abia State by an NSCDC operative.

Gana has equally ordered a thorough investigation into the killing, and he revealed that the suspect had been arrested and handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

The victim whose identity has yet to be known was said to have been shot by Officer of the Corps while enforcing lockdown order in the state on Wednesday.

The slain driver was said to have approached the checkpoint without stopping and that in his bid to pass the checkpoint in a haste, he brushed an NSCDC personnel, where they were enforcing the lockdown order by the government before the incident occurred.

The Commandant General has ordered a probe into the incident and given assurance that if after investigation the officer involved was found culpable, he would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Gana totally regretted the unfortunate incident and condemned it in its entirety and commiserated with the family of the slain driver. He assured Nigerians that the Corps would continue to live above board.

“We want to say that the action of this erring officer does not represent what the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps stands for.

The CG had directed the ACG in charge of zone E, and the Commandant of Abia State Command to carry out a full-scale investigation into the incident and ensure that the suspect was prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Corps respects the sanctity of life and dignity of the human person as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution. Once again, we apologise profusely for any inconvenience or embarrassment this isolated action must have caused anyone most especially at this critical period when the world are facing the pandemic of covid 19.

The CG berated the operative involved in the dastardly act for such a costly mistake and wanton carelessness that resulted in the death of the driver.

Gana charged all state commandants to read the rules of engagement to all armed personnel in their commands and ensure periodic screening to keep them in check.

Signed

Ekunola Gbenga

Media Assistant to the Commandant General