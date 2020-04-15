COVID-19: IBEDC donates N10 million relief materials to Osun 

Listen to article

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) today donated relief materials worth the sum of 10million to Osun State Government to mitigate the suffering of the indigent residents due to the lockdown as a result of the ravaging covid19.

The relief materials that include rice, semovita and noodles was received by the state government in Osogbo, the

State capital.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in the state, Dr Bode Olaonipekun received the items from IBEDC Regional Head, Mr Akinleye Ogunleye.

Ogunleye said that company donated some relief materials to support the state government to mitigate the suffering of the people during the lockdown in the state.

He said "Specifically, we are donating food items worth 10 million naira to Osun State. The quantities are 2,500pcs of 5kg bags of rice, 3,000pcs of 1kg of Semovita and 1500 cartons of Noodles. These donations are being replicated across all the states within our coverage area throughout the week and the next."

"IBEDC has earmarked about Hundred million naira for the donation of Relief items such as Rice, Noodles and Semovita as part of our support to the State we operate in which include Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Ekiti States."

Ogunleye also said "In addition to this, we are committed to providing our customers regular power supply as much as it is within our remit and control."

He also promised that the IBEDC would not disconnect non-paying customers during this period except it is based on safety advise.

"Our technical crew are on ground to clear faults promptly. All this is being done to support the various government initiatives and help reduce the hardship the lockdown has occasioned on the citizens."

Speaking on behalf of the State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, Olaonipekun expressed appreciation to IBEDC for the gesture.