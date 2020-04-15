Osun discharges another six COVID-19 patients

Listen to article

Osun State Government today discharged another six COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice to the virus, in line with the National Centre for Disease Control protocol, following their treatment at the Isolation Centre in Ejigbo.

The State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, who made this known via his official Twitter handle, @GboyegaOyetola which was monitored by The Nigerian Voice on Wednesday evening, said the six are among the remaining seven Ivory Coast returnees to the state.

He said "Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as 6 more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice, in line with @NCDCgov protocol. The patients who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees have been discharged to join their families.".

Recalled that a total of 17 out of the 127 returnees had tested positive for the virus. 10 of the 17 were discharged last Saturday, 11 April, 2020 after testing negative twice to the virus.

The release of another six patients today brings to 17, the number of Coronavirus patients that have been managed and discharged in Osun.

“This brings to 17, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in our State."

"The remaining two patients at our facility are responding to treatment and it is our hope they will recover soon and be released to reconnect with their families,” Oyetola said.

The governor thanked the people of the State for their cooperation and sacrifice during this challenging period.

He said: “I also appreciate all our health workers who have been working so hard to ensure we're all safe. You're our heroes and we can't appreciate your sacrifices enough. God bless you all".