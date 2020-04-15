TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Coronavirus: FCT Abuja Discharges 9 Patients

The federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja has discharged nine COVID-19 patients.

This was revealed in a series of tweets on Wednesday by Muhammed Bello, FCT minister, who said the patients have returned to their homes after testing negative for the disease.

"Dear FCT residents, I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional nine (9) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes. The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50am, April 15th, 2020."

