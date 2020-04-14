Coronavirus: Lagos Discharges 8 More Coronavirus Patients

Listen to article

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday confirmed that eight coronavirus patients have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital after showing full recovery from Coronavirus disease.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu He made the confirmation via his Twitter handle.

The governor said the eight patients, 2 females and 6 males tested negative to the virus and have been discharged to their families.

He said,” More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from COVID-19.

”They have been discharged to return to their families.

”This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.

”Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.