Police arraign man in Court over Facebook comment on Covid -19

The Police in Osun State today arraigned a man, Akinloye Saheed in court over his comment on Facebook concerning covid19.

The Police prosecutor, Mr John ldoko told the court that Akinloye's post was with intent to incite members of the public against the Osun State Government.

Idoko quoted the accused person to have written thus: "When I accused Osun Government of importing Covid 19 patients into the state just to access fund from the FG many didn't believe. The said imported patients are now Negative. APC, You Are Not Doing Well."

Idoko said on 11th of April 2020 at 11:05pm, Akinloye interfered with executive order of the Osun State Government when he published the item on his facebook page that

He said the action of the accused person was in contravention with COVID-19 Laws of Osun State 2020 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 61 of the Criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

After the arraignment, the state counsel, Dapo Adeniji told the could that the state government was interested in the matter. He took over the case.

The counsel to the accused person, Mr Bamidele Ajibade sought for the bail of his client but Adeniji opposed the bail request.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara said he was not satisfied with the facts to be considered whether to grant the bail or not.

He ordered for the filing of written application for bail. He remanded the accused person in prison and adjourned the substantive case to 13th of May.