3 hours ago | Health

Coronavirus: Sixth Patient, A 56-Year-Old US Returnee Dies In Lagos

By The Nigeria Voice
The sixth coronavirus patient, a 56-year-old US returnee has died in Lagos from coronavirus-related complications, Lagos State government has announced.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that the deceased was a 56-year-old Nigerians who recently returned from the United States.

He’s the sixth coronavirus-related death recorded in Lagos State.

As of April 13, Nigeria has recorded 343 coronavirus cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

91 people have recovered from the virus and been discharged, but 11 people have died.


