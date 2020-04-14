Coronavirus: 57,000 New Infections imminent in Kaduna if… – Govt

Listen to article

57,000 new coronavirus infections In Kaduna State is imminent if residents continued to violate its lockdown order.

The state Task Force on COVID-19, which expressed the fear on Monday, said the risk assessment of the pandemic was troubling and could be up to 57,000 new cases, if there was no effective enforcement and implementation of the lockdown order.

The task force was reacting to the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case, a security guard, who returned to the state from Lagos by bus.

The Task Force Leader and Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in an interview with journalists, said it was important for people to observe the lockdown.

He said, “With the pandemic gradually spreading to neighboring states coupled with the sixth imported case from far away Lagos into Kaduna, we are not happy that the safe corridor provided for travellers has been serially abused since the lockdown was imposed, as people from elsewhere have been coming into Kaduna in droves in violation of the quarantine order.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government on Monday said it had discharged six more COVID-19 patients, bringing the total number of patients discharged in the state to 61.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this via his twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu.

He said, “Today, six more persons; one female and five males have been discharged from the IDH, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to #COVID19.”