Gov Uzodimma Extends Palliatives to Inmates & Orphanage Homes

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has extended palliatives to inmates of Owerri and Okigwe Correctional Services to alleviate their difficulties at this period of economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Presenting the items, which included cooked food and drinks to the inmates at the Owerri Correctional Services on behalf of the Governor, the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku said the gesture was Governor Uzodimma’s way of extending love to the inmates during Easter, and to assist the authorities of the Correctional Services meet the needs of the inmates because of the statewide lockdown.

While urging the management of the Correctional Services to ensure that the food and drinks get to all the inmates, Mr. Nwachuku further enjoined them to adhere strictly to all government directives as they concern the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He also advised the inmates of the Correctional Services to use the period of their incarceration to reflect on how they will impact positively on the larger society when they eventually regain their freedom.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Nwachuku encouraged them to be more conscious of their personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly and using sanitisers.

Responding, the Controller, Owerri Correctional Services, Mr. Chris Okoye thanked Governor Uzodimma for his magnanimity.

He expressed delight over the governor’s goodwill, noting that it will go a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of the inmates in the Correctional Services across the state.

Mr. Okoye recalled that Governor Uzodimma had on Easter Sunday extended similar gesture to the Correctional Services across the state, represented by his Special Adviser (Special Duties), Nze Chinasa Nwaneri.

Mr. Okoye promised that the food and drinks will be equitably distributed to the over 2,000 inmates in their custody.

In a similar development, Governor Uzodimma has reached out to the orphanages in the state with various food items to further cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delivering the food items on behalf of the government to the various orphanage homes in the state, the Commissioner for Gender and Vulnerable Groups, Mrs. Nkechinyere Ugwu stated that the Governor was passionate about the fate of the vulnerable in the state, especially at this period of lockdown.

Consequently, she said the Governor had mandated that all the registered orphanages in the state be given food items and relief materials as palliative to cushion their sufferings.