Fire Destroys Gashua Market in Yobe

Fire outbreak at the weekend destryed properties worth millions of naira in four shops in Gashu'a near the main motor park of the town.

The fire was said to have started from one of the shops and spread to other shops leading to huge loss of properties and goods. Efforts by the fire fighters to put off the inferno did not yield good result.

Everything in the affected shops were said to have been destroyed by the fire. A pathetic situation in of one of the shops as the owner recently stocked up his shop with goods including new refrigerators in preparation for the RAMADAN's brisk business before the inferno burnt everything to ashes.

The victims are now left in serious jeopardy and trauma. They are appealing to Yobe State Govternment, individuals and corporate organisations to come to their aid.