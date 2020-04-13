President Buhari To Address Nigerians This Evening At 7.00 pm

Listen to article

President Buhari will address Nigerians this evening at 7.00 pm according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

The broadcast comes exactly two weeks after his first to the nation in which he imposed a 14-day lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory over the coronavirus.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Monday Night

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”