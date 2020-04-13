Togo Loses Former Prime Minister, Edem Kodjo

Listen to article

A former prime minister of Togo, Edem Kodjo, has passed away at the age of 82.

He served as prime minister from 1994 to 1996 and from 2005 to 2006, under the leadership of a former president, Gnassingbe Eyadema, died on Saturday in Paris.

His cause of death is not made public.

He was a Togolese politician and diplomat. He was Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Unity from 1978 to 1983; later, in Togo, he was a prominent opposition leader after the introduction of multi-party politics. He served as Prime Minister from 1994 to 1996 and again from 2005 to 2006. Kodjo was President of the Patriotic Pan-African Convergence (CPP).Kodjo died on April 11, 2020, in Paris