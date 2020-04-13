Borno State Restricts Vehicular Movements In and Out Of The State From Monday,

Listen to article

The Borno State high powered response team for the prevention and control of corona virus has announced that as from Monday morning, 13 /4/ 2020 , vehiicular movements in and out of the state will be restricted.

A statement issued by the Chairman of High powered response team for the control and prevention of covid 19, His . Excellency, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur said Sunday evening that "the borders between Borno and Yobe States would be shut down completely,".

" Only those vehicles on essential duties and vehicles carrying food items, petrol, drugs and other essential commodities would be allowed entry.

"The high powered response team therefore warns the general public to abide by this directive pending the outcome of further directives ."

The statement added that the committee for the control and prevention of coronavirus disease was compelled to take such decision following recent situation on ground in other States on the emerging rate of confirmed new cases of covid -19 in neighbouring states of the north west, north Central and north east.

"The high powered response team regrets any inconveniences this decision will cause the general public and assures that all preventive and control measures would continue to be put in place to curb the spread of the disease in the state as well as other palliative measures that would cushion the hardship citizens are encountering as a result of the lockdown" the statement added.