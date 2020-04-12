Easter Message from NIPC

Listen to article

As the world unites in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, Easter reminds us of all that we need to be thankful for.

2. The importance of family and good health. The warmth of friends and neighbours who reach out to check that we are well. The value of peace. Our responsibility for each other's wellbeing. The blessings of sacrificing for the greater good.

3. As Nigeria, and the world, battle to bring COVID-19 in check, Easter reminds us of the beautiful new beginnings that are possible after great adversity.

4. May God give us the wisdom to find even more creative ways to deliver the Commission's mandate and make a meaningful impact in the lives of all Nigerians.

5. Please stay safe. Happy Easter!

Ms Yewande Sadiku

Executive Secretary/CEO

12 April 2020