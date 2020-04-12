Echoes Of Silent Laughter

Listen to article

The sea is a shining sword

The sky is a flashing spear

Arguments without feather

Enthroned atmospheric fire

Upon conflicting firepowers

Contending over the towers

This night rain is very heavy

That skies may crash down

Lightning in our apartments

Fires thunder across the sky

Fears remain true guardians

Trembling upon our bedroom

Clouds speak on deformities

To squat upon rock contents

Like the sickly block building

Breaking up hearts of stones

Atoning for weedy-musicians

Playing for the grasshoppers

The drowning right wing dove

Sees a floating left wing hawk

Hammered by thunderstorms

They mixed-up like sea waves

The blocs collapse like blocks

On the birth pangs of live wire

Echoes from silent laughter

Opens a sociological chapter

Like the wave-bearing rafters

The mariners' national capital

On their multinational orbitals

Seeking out the lonely Jupiter