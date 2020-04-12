Coronavirus: Lagos Discharges 5 More Patients

Listen to article

Lagos have discharged five more patients tested positive to Coronavirus after being treated in Lagos. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, made the announcement on Sunday evening in an official tweet. He said;

As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this #Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, 5 Covid-19 Patients; 4 females, and 1 male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.