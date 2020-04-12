TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Health

Coronavirus: Lagos Discharges 5 More Patients

By The Nigeria Voice
Listen to article

Lagos have discharged five more patients tested positive to Coronavirus after being treated in Lagos. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, made the announcement on Sunday evening in an official tweet. He said;

As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this #Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, 5 Covid-19 Patients; 4 females, and 1 male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists