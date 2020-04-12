Easter: Aviod Social Gatherings & Adhere To Instructions, - Imo Comm For Youths

Listen to article

As Imo citizens join their counterparts around the world to mark this year's Easter Celebration, Imo State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Hon Dan Chike Ogu has expressed his profound gratitude to God for His sufficient grace upon people of the State.

Speaking while interacting with journalists in Owerri, the youthful Commissioner described the Easter season as a time for sober reflection on the ultimate and sacrificial prize Christ paid for mankind on the Cross of Calvary.

Ogu decried rising cases of parents and youths quest for material wealth and enjoined Christians to live Christ-like life for eternal salvation.

He expressed concern on the deadly Coronavirus also known as Covid -19 that is presently ravaging the Universe and sued for combined efforts from all and sundry to combat the pandemic headlong.

The Ope Community, Okigwe local government-born Commissioner extoled the State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma for promptly intervening and putting sufficient measures in place to nip the pandemic in the bud which he said has made Imo a Corona Virus-free State even as neighboring States have recorded cases of virus.

Continuing, the vibrant Youth Commissioner stressed the need to sustain the tempo, hence he admonished Imo people to revel in the frenzy of the Easter season with caution and task youths in the State to to intensify the campaign on Social Distancing, Ceaseless Hand Washing and strict adherence to other Orthodox methods of preventing the spread of the deadly disease.

His words; I want to passionately appeal to Imo citizenry to celebrate this Easter with proper caution by avoiding social gatherings and call on my fellow youths to galvanize effectively to enforce compliance and that is the only way Imo will remain Coronavirus-free, he maintained.

Ogu who affirmed the harsh effects of the Sit-at-Home order on the masses said it is their best intetest, adding that the policy is an evil wind that blows no one any good which will according to him end in a short time.

Concluding, he wished Imolites a quite and graceful Easter Celebration and gave thumbs up for Governor Hope Uzodinma for placing Imo on a sound development footing and sued for support for his administration to enable it take Imo to the desired level.