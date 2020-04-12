Be hopeful, there is light at the end of the dark tunnel, ADP charges Nigerians

Listen to article

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has called on all Nigerians to be hopeful, that there is light at the end of every dark tunnel, urging them to use this year's Easter celebration to seek the face of God almighty in prayers against Corona Virus.

The party said, despite the pandemic, which is now a major source of concern globally, Nigerians must stand stonger together in love and unity, as this time will surely be over soon, stressing that, rather than panic and fear, citizens should be hopeful, as no pandemic can outlast the human race.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye on Sunday, he noted that, this is the time, all Nigerians must eschew every forms of rancor and stand together in Unity, as the only way the Nation can move forward, is when both the government and citizens comes together, and stand in Unity and love, by praying that, all the trouble in the land, as a result of the Corona Virus outbreak become a thing of the past.

The pandemic is a major obstacle to the growth of the Nation's socio-political and economic fortune, as we all know, no country can stand on its feat if a pandemic stays for too long. There will be an adverse effect, and this is the main reason every citizens must turn to God in prayers at this Easter and beyond. We need to reclaim our lives, economy and continue from a point of strength again.

The party greets all its members across the world, urges them to be good ambassadors whereever they find themselves.

Adelaja said, " We greet all Nigerians during this Easter celebration, it is our prayer that, God almighty will restore peace, unity and progress to our Nation again, and help us end the ravaging and increasing rate of Corona Virus in the land".

"May the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ brings us eternal peace".

The party, however urges the Federal and State governments, to provide adequate palliative for vulnerable Nigerians, and work more on how the economy can kick start in the shortest time, arguing that, prolonged shutdown will have adverse effects on the livelihood of citizens and various public and private business interests.

ADP advises all Nigerians that, while they celebrate this year's Easter, they should minimize their movement, avoid large gatherings, and also adhere to all the precautionary measures issued by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), such as washing their hands regularly with soap, alcoholic based hand sanitizer, maintaining social distancing, praying that God will protect and preserve them.

SIGNED:

Prince Adelaja Adeoye

National Publicity Secretary

ADP Nigeria