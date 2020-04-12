Looting Ecological Fund: Boss Mustapha Fingered

Listen to article

There appears a corruption-laden carnage generating an unholy stench at the ecological fund management office. The ecological fund management committee cited under the care of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation [SGF] has gone to shreds. Information available to 247ureports.com allege the SGF office has returned to the era of carefree looting earmarked by the hay days of the sacked former [SGF], Lawal Babachir that led to his indictment for broad day looting.

Documentary evidence confirms looting has returned to the SGF office. [Stay tuned for the coming weeks]

The recent development comes against Boss Mustapha’s public statement of being unaware of the state of dilapidation of Nigeria’s Healthcare system. The statement contained in a publication by Premium Times indicated the SGF was unaware of the failed healthcare system.

Boss Mustapha heads the presidential task force committee on Corona Virus Disease.

While the SGF had paid little attention to Nigeria’s Healthcare sector, he, however, have paid a wealth of attention to more lucrative and shady areas of his office – such as the Office of Ecological Fund – where billions worth of contracts are awarded and funds disbursed without completion of work. In many cases, the contract cost are overly inflated by over 100% the original cost.

As a caveat, the Office of Ecological Fund is housed under the office of the SGF – and not under the Federal Ministry of Environment, as would be expected. This gives the SGF singular and enormous powers over the affairs of the Office of Ecological Fund. Under this structure, the SGF dictates and/or directs the Permanent Secretaries in charge of the Ecological Fund on what actions to follow. As alleged, most [if not all] of the juicy contracts are, as a result, left to SGF’s discretion. Often, the SGF directs the Permanent Secretary to adopt selective bidding – even in cases where there exist no urgency. According to our source, this is intentionally done to narrow the list of contractors to their friends and cronies.

One of such contract awards was carried out for a supposed “Erosion & Flood Control Works at Bauchi – Ningi Road” near the Abubakar Tafa Balewa University [ATBU]. The contract work comprised of construction of storm drains, gutters and refurbishment of damaged asphalted roads of 3kilometers, including dual carriage lanes and street lights. The contract was valued at N360million.

However the contract supposed completed in early 2019 followed the selective bidding route and was tweeted up to N500million. The dual carriage lanes and streets lights were dubiously dropped. Our source reveals the contractors who already were paid in full, failed to perform the task according to contract stipulations.

The signpost at the contract site

Pictorial evidence obtained by 247ureports.com show the current status of the completed erosion and flood control work at the Bauchi-Ningi road – showing the already failed coal tar on the roads, the single lanes, the non-existent street lights, and the missing flood control systems installed/constructed by the contractor. The pictures are posted below.

The supposed drainage constructed for the contract sum of N500m

Another view of the non existing drainage – and the failing road completed in 2019

One of the spots showing already degrading road

The SGF, Boss Mustapha was contacted concerning the allegations. He did not respond. However his aides who opted to speak without mentioning name stated that Mustapha never personally signed any contract documents. The aide also stated that Mustapha is not concerned over publications from “small” online platforms.

–

The import of this allegation draws from the sensitivity resting on the patriotic foundation upon which the office of ecology was created – by the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme while he served as the vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria. The office was created for the reasons of mitigating the numerous ecological degradation at the various regions of Nigeria.

According to the Late Ekwueme in talks with 247ureports.com before his death, he said that funds were set aside from federal government coffers and kept in the FUND for ecological problems.

Sadly, the management of the FUND has proved faulty and near criminal. While the SGF office continues mismanagement of the sensitive FUND, many gully erosion stricken communities in Nigeria continue their wallow in the shadows of faulty leadership.

The same goes for the failed healthcare system currently surrendering to COVID19.

Credit: 247 Ureport