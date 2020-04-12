Osodieme Calls for Spiritual Reawakening, Family Bonding

Listen to article

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called for spiritual reawakening and family bonding as the Christendom celebrates the cruxification and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Obiano made the plea in a special message signed by Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Emeka Ozumba and released in Awka over the weekend to mark the Easter celebrations.

In her words, “it may seem that we are feeling overwhelmed by the Coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe, instilling fears and suffering among families. But we are reminded that this is perhaps a good time to rekindle our spiritual lives and relationship with God, especially at Easter. Although we are forced by circumstances to lockdown, there is no better time than now to work on our family bonding and relationships.“

According to Mrs. Obiano this time of tribulations calls for reflection about the essence of Easter and essential sacrifices which must be made for both individual and group well-being. "We are therefore called to adhere to strict directives to stay at home and practice basic hygiene while mothers, as the fabric that knits the family unit together, should lead in prayers of supplication to God to be merciful and safeguard the lives of those in the frontline combating this pandemic, including government officials and all medical professionals," she admonished.

Mrs. Obiano further pleaded: “Let us all stay safe with strong faith in God as good Christians in the knowledge that we will come out of this present challenge stronger and prosperous in our families, our state and the nation."