Armed Robbers Operating Around Ogun, Lagos Boundaries Arrested (Video)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 36 suspects who allegedly used the lockdown period to perpetuate crime in the state.

Their arrest was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Elkana said 20 suspects were arrested on Friday within Ilaje and Ajah communities for allegedly engaging in gang violence.

He also said seven were arrested on Saturday at Burma/Creek Road, Apapa for allegedly engaging in a battle for supremacy on the street by Area B Command.

“Their mission on the street is mainly to steal and loot under the guise of supremacy battle,” he stated.

According to Elkana, nine suspects were also arrested along Abule Egba and Ifako Ijaiye areas for robbery attempts on residents in communities under Ogun State, neighbouring Lagos State.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to Court,” he stated.

Elkana said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the immediate deployment of operatives of the Command’s Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Anti Robbery Squad, Anti Cultism Squad and Raiders to various parts of the state.

He said: “This is to support the efforts of Area Commands and Divisional patrol teams already deployed to the fields to tackle the menace of social miscreants and violent crimes perpetrated by hoodlums.

“Operatives of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad are positioned in strategic locations to promptly respond to distress calls.

“Patrol teams have been deployed to the various communities and streets and the teams have been intensified around markets and stores to prevent hoodlums from stealing and looting.”

Elkana assured members of the public of adequate protection of their lives and property during and after the lockdown period.

“In case of emergency, call the following numbers 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287, 09010512288,” he said.

Speaking on the development, the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Sola Subair, said the state was on top of the situation.

Subair said in a statement on Saturday: “The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to incidences of violence, alleged robberies and related crimes resurfacing in the State, especially in the Sango-Ifo axis. The Government has not only moved swiftly into action, the affected towns including but not limited to Sango, Ijoko, Ifo, among others are currently under substantial security surveillance.

“The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun stated this, as he disclosed that he had communicated with all relevant agencies and mandated them, especially the State Command of the Nigeria Police to ensure law and order in all the affected areas, as well as the entire state

“The Government had earlier seen to the arrest of some suspects, as carried out by the Police, is in connection with the chain of unrest in the affected localities.

“Initial arrests notwithstanding, the State Police Command yesterday is not leaving any stone unturned as the command has arrested more suspects, and investigation is currently ongoing. Suspects in custody continue to provide helpful information.

“The State Government wishes to reiterate its commitment to the security of lives and property.

“We wish to assure the entire citizenry of adequate security and our dedication to safety of the people, and we urged everyone not to panic, as the situation is under control.”