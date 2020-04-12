Death and Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ: God will heal our land if only we repent of our sins, Madumere admonishes

Listen to article

In remembrance of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ amid the afflictions of novel Coronavirus pandemic, the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has called on Nigerians to repent of their evil ways, that God is able and just to heal our land.

Prince Madumere's message was contained in a Message made available to The Nigerian Voice

He also urged Christians to be pragmatic in their faith by loving one another, taking the needed precautions with prayers even as Lord Jesus Christ did before paying the ultimate sacrifice on the cross of Calvary.

The former Deputy Governor reminded Christians to be steadfast, watch and pray even in the time of tribulations, assuring that God will, in His infinite mercy, rescue the nation from the present ravaging scourge called covid - 19 pandemic.

He pointed out that the present pandemic tormenting the world has proved that human knowledge is only ephemeral and cannot be equated to that of God the creator.

He therefore called on Nigerians to be humble and eschew selfishness, ethnocentric attitude, vendetta and wicked greed but rather look upon Jesus and ask for forgiveness and repent of their evil ways.

His words: "As we celebrate this year's death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, I urge Christians to celebrate with sober reflection. We must heed the wise counsel of our Lord Jesus Christ by watching and praying at all times that we not fall into temptations.

"I beleive we have all deviated from God's ordinance, rejecting His directions and love. Let us rise with Him in repentance and humility and He will surely heal our land.

"Today, the world is afflicted with Covid - 19 pandemic coupled with hate, selfishness, ethnocentricism, vendetta and wicked greed but with our prayers and obedience to His word, He will roll away all afflictions, including Coronavirus and unbundle every burden."

He further urged Christians to uphold social distancing, regular washing of hands and other World Health Organisation protocols, saying that those hygienic procedures were prescribed by God himself to the peoople of Israel because cleanliness is next to godliness.