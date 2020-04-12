April 12:  Do You Meditate?

Listen to article

Meditation has been compared with rumination, the process by which a cow or an herbivore chews its cud. A cow and other ruminants have two stomachs. The first takes in the food as the cow eats it. When the cow is full, it ruminates, bringing the food back into its mouth to chew again. Rumination digests the food, putting it into a form easily assimilated into the cow’s system through its second stomach. Thus, the food becomes strength and life to the animal.

The Bible says, we also must undergo a twofold process to absorb the Word of God. The first step is receiving the Word. When you read the Bible or hear a teaching of the Word, the Word enters your “first stomach” – your heart (see Matthew 13:19). To receive spiritual strength and life, however, you must meditate on that word, “digesting” it so it can permeate your entire being. The Psalmist says, “Oh, how I love your law [Word]! I meditate on it all day long. Your commands make me wiser than my enemies, for they are ever with me” (Psalm 119:97-98).

Satan never wants you to reach the meditation stage because that’s when the Word of God can become the means for answered prayer. Just hearing a good Sunday morning sermon or teaching is not enough; rather, you must absorb the Word that is preached or taught. Remember, “When anyone hears the message about the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in his heart” (Matthew 13:19). Meditate on God’s Word after hearing a message; absorb it into your life. The devil won’t be able to stop the Word because God will use it to accomplish His purposes for your life. Note: Meditation on God’s Word can be strength and life to you.

Let’s pray: Our Father, Your Word says that meditating on you will be sweet. Help me to absorb whatever I hear from You, in the Bible or in a sermon or teaching, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 1 Samuel 19-21; Luke 11:29-54

Meditation Brings Absorption and Assimilation.