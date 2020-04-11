Coronavirus: Lagos Discharges Four Patients

Listen to article

The Lagos State Government has discharged another four Coronavirus patients after they tested negative twice.

The State had on Friday, discharged seven patients .

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Saturday, saying that those discharged included an 11-year old boy.

He said all four discharged patients were male.

“Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 3 from Mainland Hospital, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said with the discharge of the four patients, it brought to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle and observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good,” he said,

Currently, Lagos has 166 confirmed cases of Coronavirus , with 50 discharged, four deaths, two evacuated to their countries and three others transferred to Ogun State.

The State’s active cases of Coronavirus is now 107 as at Saturday evening.