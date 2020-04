Coronavirus: Lockdown May Be Extended - Presidency

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari says the restriction of movement in several states as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic , will remain as long as experts find Covid-19 Lockdown necessary.

Buhari had ordered a 14-day Covid-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Some state governments had also declared curfew to restrict movement of persons and ensure social distancing.

In a statement on Saturday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying the Covid-19 lockdown is a major attempt to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

He acknowledged the efforts of Nigerians as well as the sacrifices made during the stay at home period.

“We realize that today, there will be sons and daughters unable to visit their parents, and elders that are isolated from young ones. And there will be those who live day-to-day, eating as they earn, who face real and present suffering,” he said.

“No elected government could ask more of the citizens of the country that elected them than today we ask of you. But we must ask you – once more – to observe restrictions on movement where they are in place, and follow the instructions of our scientists and medical advisers: stay home, wash your hands, save lives.

“The freedoms we ask you to willingly forsake today will only last as long as our scientific advisers declare they are necessary. But they are essential – world over – to halt and defeat the spread of this virus.”

He also spoke about palliatives, asking people to get updates on how to be beneficiaries from the media.

The president said no vaccine has been found to cure to the virus, adding that the defeat of coronavirus in the country lies in the hands of Nigerians.

“For those who suffer most egregiously, the Government has announced multiple measures to assist: 70,000 tonnes of grain is being released from the National Strategic Grain Reserves for distribution to those in most need; distribution of small cash payments are also being made, and will continue to be made by the federal government in the states and local government areas,” he said.

“We ask you to listen and follow public announcements via the mass media for instructions as to how to receive this government support – and learn of more public assistance in the coming days.

“All that the Government is asking you to endure is because nowhere in the world today is there any known way of defeating this pandemic. There is no vaccine. And that means there are choices to be made: between continuing as usual, or accepting the restrictions even when they come with unintended consequences.

“But at this darkest hour, it remains our duty to offer you the full and unvarnished truth: This is a global pandemic. 210 countries and territories across the globe are affected. We cannot expect others to come to our assistance. No one is coming to defeat this virus for us.

“Instead, the defeat of the virus in our country will be in our hands, alone. We cannot wait for others. We can only depend on ourselves now. And so we must – and we will – end this outbreak ourselves as Nigerians, together”.

Nigeria has continued to record an increase in number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

As of Friday evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the confirmation of 17 new cases, bringing the total figure to 305.