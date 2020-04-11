Coronavirus: Delta State Records Third Case

Listen to article

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Saturday, said the state recorded its third coronavirus case.

Okowa, on his Twitter page, said the male patient was diagnosed in Asaba and is being managed at one of its isolation centers.

The Governor further urged Christians in the state to worship at home and observe social distancing.

“We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment; and we have already commenced tracking all those that have had contact with him.

“The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow.

“Again, I thank you all for your cooperation over these past few days, and I will continue to keep you all updated on any new developments.”

Recall that Okowa had confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the state on Thursday, saying the patient died soon after presenting himself at the hospital.

He said investigations revealed that the patient had visited Lagos two weeks ago and that the case was presented late to the facility.