Easter: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Christians In Lagos And Nationwide

Listen to article

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Christians in the State on the commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, urging them to emulate His virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion.

The Governor also urged Christian faithful in the State to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers in other faiths in the State.

Sanwo-Olu noted that “good neighbourliness, selflessness and patience were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ”.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu reminded Lagosians that the events leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ were epochal in the annals of Christianity and humanity.

The Governor therefore enjoined every citizen to reflect on how best to positively impact the lives of friends, colleagues, neighbours and family members.

He added: “As Christians, this period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ typified love, affection and tolerance. It also marked the end of evil and beginning of good deeds.”

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening to bring the entire world to its knees, Sanwo-Olu said the occasion of the resurrection of Jesus Christ should be a veritable avenue for all to show more love, kindness and care for one another.

The Governor said the citizens should join hands with the government in the fight against what he described as the common enemy.

He said: “We must brace up and be ready to confront this scourge with uncommon resolve and dedication. We must not be deterred by the speed at which it is spreading, rather we must work harder to eradicate the pandemic and all that it stands for. As a government, we will do everything within our powers to rid the State of this unwanted guest.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration since his assumption of office.

He assured them of his administration’s commitment to good governance and people-oriented programmes.