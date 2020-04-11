Breaking : Ten Covid19 patients discharged in Osun after testing negative twice

Listen to article

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola this evening said ten out of 17 patients that tested positive for Coronavirus in the State have been discharged.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital, Oyetola said the patients have tested negative to the disease twice.

He said "When I updated you on the state of the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State of Osun eight days ago, I disclosed that 110 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees who tested negative for the Coronavirus had been released to join their families, while the remaining 17 whose results came back positive were receiving treatment and care at our facility in Ejigbo.

"I also expressed confidence that the 17 patients would soon be released to join their families.

I am happy to inform you today that 10 of the 17 patients have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and will soon be released to join their families and live their normal lives.

The governor said the remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and would soon be okay and discharged.