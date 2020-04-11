COVID-19: Philanthropist Donates Food Stuffs To Oshimili South

Listen to article

Oshimili south local government area of Delta State have received food items worth millions of naira to help cushion the effect of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Making the donation, a philanthropist, Chief Nicholas Chizea, the Oshimili Atata of Asaba, stated that the situation of things globally calls for assistance in whatever form to sustain the people.

He commended the proactive steps taken by the Governor of Delta State State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to safeguard the lives of Deltans from the ravaging pandemic, saying that it was necessary for all to support the governor's gesture by reaching out to the needy.

Items donated included tubers of yams, jumbo bags of garri, cartons of tomatoes, cartons of vegetable oil, bags of salt, among others.

Chief Chizea said, "This donation is to assist our people in Oshimili South, to cushion the effects of Covid-19 which has led to a 14-day sit-at-home order that they are obeying as good citizens who are also passionate about their health.

"Many people describe me as a philanthropist, but, this is also Easter period and it is just natural for us to reach out and ensure that people are not hungry during the celebration.

"We should appreciate the passion with which our Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeayi Okowa is tackling this Covid-19 pandemic; he took proactive steps, including the establishment of isolation centres across the state and went further to lock-down the state to ensure the safety of Deltans.

"The stories from different countries that have experienced Covid-19 has made the virus something that should not be toyed with and we should obey the government's directives, believe in the government because, it has our interest at heart.

"I am happy with the level of compliance in Oshimili South, from Asaba to Oko, Okwe, the people are playing safe and we need to encourage them by giving them what will make them more comfortable while staying at home."

Asked why he had to give the donation to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the local government area, Chief Chizea said, "I am a member of the PDP, Oshimili South is home of PDP, and the party has an organised structure to the nooks and crannies and I am aware that the distribution of the food stuff will not be along party line.

"The people of Oshimili South live as members of one family and I am sure that through our great party, everybody will be reached.

"We pray that the situation comes to normal; we will continue to watch and when the need arises, we shall do more because, this is a time that we have to share and be our brother's keepers in all its ramifications."

Chairman of the party in the local government, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji thanked Chief Chizea for being a true son of Oshimili South who cares for his people, assuring that the food stuff would get to the people without discrimination.

He urged other well to do individuals and organisations to emulate Chizea's gesture and reach out to the people.