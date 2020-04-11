Imo State Government Distributes Food Items To Imolites Ahead of Easter Celebration

Listen to article

Today at the Imo International Convention Centre in Owerri, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Imo State, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, on-behalf of the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma led the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar COC Akaolisa and Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon Chinasa Nwaneri to inspect the distribution of COVID-19 relief materials to the Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the 27 Imo LGAs for onward distribution to the 305 INEC words and communities in Imo State as palliatives to cushion the effects of stay at home ordered to prevent the spread of global pandemic, Coronavirus.

The food materials included; bags of Rice, Vegetable Oil, Tubers of Yam, Cartons of Tin Tomatoes, Cartons of Indomies, Cartons of Bottled Water, Soft Drinks and so on. The Governor had earlier distributed hand sanitizers to Imo communities.

Addressing Ndi-Imo in celebration of Easter Holiday, Governor Hope Uzodinma said: "As part of our determined effort to alleviate the hardships our people are forced into because of this virus, by the end of today, every single community in the state, would have taken delivery of foodstuffs such as rice, yam, indomie, tomatoes, groundnut oil e.t.c. It is my sincere hope that these deliveries will help to make the Easter merrier for our people."

Governor Uzodinma will today also at the Imo International Conference Centre, IICC, Owerri distribute medical equipped ambulance services to the 27 Local Government Areas to help in medical emergency in line with his initiatives in the fight against COVID-19.