Easter: Sylva Greets Nigerians, Describes Fg's Efforts Against Covid-19 As Precise 

Honourable Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has commemorated with Nigerians on this year's Easter Celebrations

Sylva, in a message signed by himself and released to the media, in Abuja, by his Special Assistant on media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru, also applauded the Federal government's efforts against the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the general resolve of Nigerians

The statement reads in full:

I greet you all, dear Nigerians, on the commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of the world.

This season, this storied moment, is deeply rooted in love and sacrifice. To renew us, Jesus Christ had to labour across Golgotha with a heavy cross stooping him in agony, metal nails bolting through his bones and an excruciating crown of thorns led to the most significant moment in the Christian faith: the moment the stone rolled away and salvation was democratised.

This year's celebration has come in a time of global anxiety, it has come in a time when halls are empty and services live-streamed and, perhaps, there may be no greater test of our faith than this.

We are a nation of tough people, of strong resolves and unyielding spirit. I am confident, as we all are, that even pandemics bow to the power of salvation.

I commend our health care workers who have been in the frontlines defending us, there can hardly be a deeper sense of patriotism and sacrifice. I commend the Federal Government led by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for its precise response to this pandemic which, quite deservedly, has attracted the applause of the World Health Organization.

I commend Nigerians, of all faith and creed, for adjusting to this all but temporary reality, for abiding by rules and for powering our dear country on with that quintessential positive energy.

God's grace will continue its glow on our dear country. Happy Easter Celebrations. Stay safe.