Coronavirus: Lagos Records Death Of Another Covid-19 Patient

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient in the state.

He made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday morning. According to the commissioner, the patient died in a private facility.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe,” he tweeted.