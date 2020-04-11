TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Coronavirus: Lagos Records Death Of Another Covid-19 Patient

By The Nigeria Voice
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient in the state.

He made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday morning. According to the commissioner, the patient died in a private facility.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe,” he tweeted.


#COVID19Lagos Situation Report
I regret to announce the first #COVID19 related death in Lagos state.

The deceased was 55 year old Nigerian🇳🇬; male who lived in Holland but returned to Lagos 2 weeks ago.

He had a kidney transplant 7yrs ago and also diabetic. @jidesanwoolu @WHO pic.twitter.com/q2msRdcGlG — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 4, 2020


