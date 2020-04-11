TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago

All Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) Remain Open Throughout The Country

By National Primary Health Care Development Agency
The general public, especially parents and caregivers are hereby informed that all Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) remain open throughout the country, including states with a lockdown order.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the country should not affect the routine services provided by the PHCs.

Governments at the national, state and local levels have put in place measures for safe delivery of all Primary Health Care services at the PHC centres.

I therefore urge parents and caregivers to continue, as usual, to take their children to the PHCs closest to them for immunization, growth monitoring, ante natal care, child birth and all other PHC related service delivery.

All caregivers, health workers and Nigerians are advised to obey all government guidelines on social distancing, frequent hand washing with soap and water, self isolation, etc throughout the period of COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib
Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency.


