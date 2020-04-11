Northern Governors Send Easter Goodwill Message To Nigerian Christians

Listen to article

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has felicitated with Christians as they mark another Easter.

Governor Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, on behalf of the Forum described Easter as a special event that marks the salvation of mankind through the suffering of Jesus and His crucifixion to redeem humanity.

Lalong said, “This year’s Easter provides us with a special opportunity to connect with the Lord Jesus Christ and seek his face as we contain the Corona Virus pandemic which is ravaging the world.

“The unusual interruption in the celebration of Easter this year which has seen many people confined to their homes and many others battling for survival, calls for more prayers and repentance”.

Lalong said despite this difficult period, the Northern Governors called on Christians to use the period and reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, love, tolerance and respect for sanctity of life which Jesus Christ demonstrated through his death and resurrection.

He appealed to citizens to support the Federal Government as well as Governments of the various States as they make difficult decisions that may not be popular in an attempt to protect the lives of people.