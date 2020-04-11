Covid 19: 7up Bottling PLC Shows Support To Imo State Government

Listen to article

Just as the pandemic gets to the increase on daily basis, so the government is showing serious concern on how to cuff the spread of the disease.

Following the appeal by the Imo State Governor Distinguish Senator Hope Uzodinma for Corporate Organizations to assist the government in her efforts and fight against Covid-19 or known as Corona Virus has continued to yield positive fruits as 7up Bottling Company has donated two truckloads of water and drinks to the state government.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Chief of Staff, government house Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie thanked 7up Bottling Company for identifying with the state government at this trial moment.

Chief Anyaehie noted that the donation will go a long way in helping the state government in her drive to provide food and other relief materials to the less privileged in the state, particularly those who are the worst hit as a result of the corona virus spread and lock down of most social activities.

The Chief of Staff, assured the company that government will continue to create enabling environment for business in the state to thrive, and called on other Corporate bodies operating in the state to join in solidarity with the government in the must-win fight against Covid-19.

Handing Over the items, the Marketing Manager of 7up Bottling Company, Nigeria, Mr. Timi Zacheaus, who was in company of Mr. Peter Chuemeka, the Marketing Manager, Imo Region, noted that as part of their Social Corporate Responsibility to the state and partners in progress, the company deemed it fit to assist the government in this trail moment.

Mr. Zacheaus expressed happiness that the prompt response of the government has made it difficult for the virus to find its way into the state and promised that 7up Bottling Company Plc will continue to provide assistance whenever the need arises, he added.