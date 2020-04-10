3 hours ago | General News
Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 17 New Cases As Toll Hits 305
Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 8 in Lagos 3 in Katsina 2 in FCT 1 in Niger 1 in Kaduna 1 in Anambra 1 in Ondo As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths
Lagos- 163
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 7
Kaduna- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Delta- 2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 2
Katsina-4
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1