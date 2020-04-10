Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 17 New Cases As Toll Hits 305

Listen to article

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 8 in Lagos 3 in Katsina 2 in FCT 1 in Niger 1 in Kaduna 1 in Anambra 1 in Ondo As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths

As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases 58 discharged 7 deaths

Lagos- 163

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 7

Kaduna- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 2

Katsina-4

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

