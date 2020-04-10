Daura On Lockdown As Three Members Of Late Dr. Aminu Yakubu Tests Positive To Coronavirus

Listen to article

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari on Friday ordered total lockdown of President Muhammadu Buhari’s home town of Daura after three persons tested positive for Coronavirus.

The three were family members of the medical doctor who died of Coronavirus on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dr. Aminu Yakubu, a Daura based private Medical practitioner who recently returned from Lagos to Katsina died of Coronavirus.

Giving an update on the Coronavirus status of the State on Friday, Masari said identification and taking of samples were still ongoing in Daura.

He said the government has decided to put Daura under a total lockdown starting from 7am Saturday.

“We gave this grace to enable people make necessary purchases.

“However, three pharmacies and three grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary.

“The state government will also provide palliative support to the people of Daura within the period of the lockdown.

“We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive COVID-19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants,” he said.

