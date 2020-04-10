President Buhari Meets Presidential Task Force On Covid-19

Listen to article

President Buhari has received briefing from members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 . The briefing includes recommendations on whether or not there should be an extension of the 14-day lockdown imposed in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, and Ogun States.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, led the delegation to the Presidential Villa to meet with the President.

It was earlier reported of President Muhammadu Buhari's directives on Sunday restricting Movement in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state for an initial period of 14 days with took effect from 11pm on Monday, March 30, 2020.

In his remarks, President Buhari said: "The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 briefed me today. I remain very grateful for the hard work that they are putting into this national assignment. I have no doubt that with all these efforts, Nigeria will triumph over this pandemic".