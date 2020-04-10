President Buhari Meets With VP Osinbanjo For Briefing On Economic Sustainability Committee

Listen to article

The Presidenti on Friday, met with the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, for a briefing on the work of the Economic Sustainability Committee.

Buhari appointed Osinbajo as the chairman of the team. The committee was set up to design and respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crashing of oil prices in the global market.

Buhari tweeted via his official handle: “The Vice President briefed me today on the work of the Economic Sustainability Committee, which I recently set up, and which he chairs.

“The Committee is working on an appropriate economic response to the unfolding impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Members of the committee include: the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

Others are Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Silva, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babatunde Lawal, who is the secretary of the committee.